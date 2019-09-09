By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vodka, Lime & Lemonade 4X250ml

Tesco Vodka, Lime & Lemonade 4X250ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/litre
  • Energy300kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of carbonated low calorie lemonade made with lemon concentrate and sweeteners, grain vodka and lime concentrate.
  • Pour over fresh ice cubes in a tall glass and garnish with a fresh lemon wedge and serve
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Vodka, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (5%) (Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Lime Juice from Concentrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweetener (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Plant Extract (Carthamus).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 250ml e (1L)

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy120kJ / 29kcal300kJ / 72kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

