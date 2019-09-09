Tesco Vodka, Lime & Lemonade 4X250ml

- Energy300kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ / 29kcal
Product Description
- A blend of carbonated low calorie lemonade made with lemon concentrate and sweeteners, grain vodka and lime concentrate.
- Pour over fresh ice cubes in a tall glass and garnish with a fresh lemon wedge and serve
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Vodka, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (5%) (Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Lime Juice from Concentrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweetener (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Plant Extract (Carthamus).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
4 x 250ml e (1L)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|120kJ / 29kcal
|300kJ / 72kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
