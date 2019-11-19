By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 70Cl

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Distilled Gin
  • Made with natural flavourings & inspired by Gordon's original 1880 pink gin recipe
  • Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin balances the refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness or raspberry and tang of redcurrant. Made using only natural flavourings and with colourings.
  • Mix with tonic water or lemonade and garnish with fresh strawberries

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Tanqueray Gordon & Company Limited, London, England, Gin Distillers

  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshing taste of Gordon's with the sweetness or raspberry and tang of redcurrant

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Alexander Gordon & Co,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Alexander Gordon & Co,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Go-to pink gin

5 stars

My go-to pink gin. Makes a great refreshing sweet summer drink.

Vile

1 stars

tastes like it was made with boiled sweets

