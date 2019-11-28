Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set
Product Description
- Canti Prosecco with Truffles
- Canti Prossecco
- Pale straw colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers.
- Milk Prosecco Truffle
- Milk Chocolate and fresh cream ganache centre, blended with grappa di Prosecco and encased in a milk chocolate shell.
- Canti Prossecco
- Product of Italy
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Cocoa Mass, Grappa di Prosecco (4%), Sorbitol, (Emulsifier) Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains minimum 34% Cocoa Solids, minimum 20% Milk Solids
Allergy Information
- Canti Prosecco: Contains Sulphites, Milk Prosecco Truffle: This product may contain Nuts
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight & strong odours.Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Canti Prossecco
- Serve chilled and enjoy on its own or with olives and cold meats
Name and address
- Canti Family S.P.A.,
- Cossano Belbo,
- Italia.
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
- www.thesecrettruffletier.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2208 kJ / 505 kcal
|Fat
|31.5 g
|- Of which Saturates
|19.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|47.6 g
|- Of which Sugars
|43.7 g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
