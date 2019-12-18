Cider Selection Selection Gift Set

Product Description
- Cider Selection
- Thatchers Gold
- Thatchers Gold is made using traditional techniques and expertise gained since 1904. This crafted medium-dry apple cider has a smooth and refreshing taste and is full of flavour.
- Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider
- Bursting with blackcurrants and raspberries, Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider spoils you. Rich and indulgent with an effervescent energy, its best served cold over mountains of ice.
- Westons Stowford Press
- Stowford Press is made from 100% local, home-pressed apples sourced from within 50 miles of our mill. A refreshing medium-dry sparkling cider, that's easy drinking, but with a satisfying complexity, it's bursting with the delicious flavour of crisp cider apples.
- Thatchers Vintage
- Matured in oak vats, this is a timeless, medium-dry cider. Deep in flavour yet light in colour, the richness of Thatchers Vintage is rounded off with a satisfyingly crisp sparkle.
- Thatchers Gold is made and bottled in the UK.
- Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider is brewed and bottled in the EU.
- Westons Stowford Press is pressed and packaged in the UK.
- Thatchers Vintage is made and packaged in the UK.
- Specially chosen for your drinking pleasure
- Pack size: 126.5cl
Information
Allergy Information
- These ciders contain Sulphites for freshness
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
Return to
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
