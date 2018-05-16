Lagers Of The World Selection Gift Set

Product Description
- A Fine Selection of World Lagers
- Stella Artois
- Stella Artois is the result of hundreds of years of brewing expertise.
- Before being poured, we always recommend it has been chilled to between 3-5°C. Take a sip. A malty middle and crisp finish should reveal the full, pleasantly bitter flavour that Stella Artois is known for and what makes it an ideal accompaniment for a variety of cuisines from around the world.
- Amstel Bier
- Amstel is the perfect refreshment for moments with your true friends. Spritzy with a subtle citrus and herbal hop character and clean bitter finish. Both Amstel and Amsterdam itself are named after the river Amstel, which flows through the city. The brewery used river water in production and to keep the bier cold.
- Beck's German Lager
- Beck's has over 140 years of heritage and is originally brewed in Germany according to Reinheitsgebot, the German purity law of 1516, with only 4 natural ingredients: barley, hops, yeast and water. Golden in color, Beck's is a classic German-style pilsner with a robust, distinctive full-bodied taste, a fresh "hoppy" bouquet, distinct bitterness and a rich, full head.
- Birra Moretti Premium Lager
- Birra Moretti is still brewed to the authentic recipe that was created by Luigi Moretti in 1859 in his beer and ice factory in Udine, north east Italy. The ultimate Italian lager since 1859, Birra Moretti's special blend of high quality hops creates a smooth, full-bodied beer with wholemeal bread top notes which are cut by a delicate citrus note.
- Specially chosen for your drinking pleasure
- Pack size: 116.4CL
Information
Allergy Information
- These Lagers contain Malted Barley
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Brewed and packaged in the E.U. Packed and distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
