By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jack Daniel's 5Cl Honey And Tumbler Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Jack Daniel's 5Cl Honey And Tumbler Gift Set
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tennessee Honey & Glass Tumbler
  • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey has the bold character of Jack Daniel's old no. 7 with the taste of rich honey and a roasted nut finish.
  • Original recipe
  • Pinely crafted
  • Honey liqueur from the makers of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

Information

Alcohol Units

1.75

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed on the rocks.
  • Wash glass tumbler before first use.
  • Dishwasher safe.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Jack Daniels Tumbler Gift Set

£ 6.00
£90.00/75cl

Jack Daniels 3X5cl & Tumbler Gift Set

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Jagermeister & 2 Shot Glasses Gift Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Baileys Mini, Glass And Chocolate Truffle Gift Box

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here