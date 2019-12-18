Jack Daniel's 5Cl Honey And Tumbler Gift Set
New
Product Description
- Tennessee Honey & Glass Tumbler
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey has the bold character of Jack Daniel's old no. 7 with the taste of rich honey and a roasted nut finish.
- Original recipe
- Pinely crafted
- Honey liqueur from the makers of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey
Information
Alcohol Units
1.75
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed on the rocks.
- Wash glass tumbler before first use.
- Dishwasher safe.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
