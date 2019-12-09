Tesco Dry Roasted Peanuts 200G

Taste stale
Chewy rather than crunchy / crumbly.
Can’t get enough of these love them
I buy these weekly
Great taste!
Great taste at a cheaper price
I find these nuts are very flavourful and crunchy
I bought them for a party they went down very well
Very tasty
I buy Tesco Dry Roast Peanuts in preference to the big brands. Nothing to do with the fact that they are a little less pricey but are delicious and excellent value.
Too bland
I bought these expecting them to be tasty but unfortunately found them very lacking in salt. I know healthwise low salt is healthier but these were so low in salt they were low taste too.
Bit too dry
Bit too dry and peanuts are very small. Not as nice as planters or KP but they are a very good price