Tesco Dry Roasted Peanuts 200G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Dry Roasted Peanuts 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy645kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2581kJ / 623kcal

Product Description

  • Dry roasted peanuts with a spiced seasoning.
  Dry Roasted Specially selected for size, seasoned for savoury snacking. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Dry Roasted Specially selected for size, seasoned for savoury snacking. We ethically source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, then we roast and season them for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Specially selected for size, seasoned for savoury snacking
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Peanut (94%), Dry Roast Seasoning (Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract Powder, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid, Flavouring), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Gelling Agent (Acacia).

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Warnings

  Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2581kJ / 623kcal645kJ / 156kcal
Fat51.7g12.9g
Saturates9.5g2.4g
Carbohydrate10.0g2.5g
Sugars2.9g0.7g
Fibre6.0g1.5g
Protein26.5g6.6g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste stale

2 stars

Chewy rather than crunchy / crumbly.

Can’t get enough of these love them

5 stars

I buy these weekly

Great taste!

5 stars

Great taste at a cheaper price

I find these nuts are very flavourful and crunchy

5 stars

I bought them for a party they went down very well

Very tasty

5 stars

I buy Tesco Dry Roast Peanuts in preference to the big brands. Nothing to do with the fact that they are a little less pricey but are delicious and excellent value.

Too bland

2 stars

I bought these expecting them to be tasty but unfortunately found them very lacking in salt. I know healthwise low salt is healthier but these were so low in salt they were low taste too.

Bit too dry

2 stars

Bit too dry and peanuts are very small. Not as nice as planters or KP but they are a very good price

