Angel Delight Chocolate Mint Flavour 59G

£0.60
£1.02/100g

Per portion (92g) as prepared†

Energy
442kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ/114kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Mint Flavour Dessert Mix
  • Mmmm... Delightful
  • Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness made with real milk chocolate and all whipped up with fresh milk.
  • You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
  • Pack size: 59G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Ester of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Chocolate Powder (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Net Contents

59g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as prepared†Per portion (92g) as prepared†
Energy 480kJ/114kcal442kJ/105kcal
Fat 3.9g3.6g
(of which Saturates)2.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate 15.8g14.5g
(of which Sugars)13.2g12.1g
Fibre 0.5g0.5g
Protein 3.7g3.4g
Salt 0.52g0.48g
This pack contains 4 portions--
†with semi-skimmed milk--
