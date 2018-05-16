New
Angel Delight Chocolate Mint Flavour 59G
Per portion (92g) as prepared†
- Energy
- 442kJ
-
- 105kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.6g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.1g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.48g
- 8%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ/114kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Mint Flavour Dessert Mix
- Mmmm... Delightful
- Yummy tasting clouds & fluffiness made with real milk chocolate and all whipped up with fresh milk.
- You'll find no yucky artificial flavours or colours, and no added preservatives here (yayy!)
- Pack size: 59G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Diphosphates), Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Ester of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Chocolate Powder (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Whey Powder (Milk), Calcium Carbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared†
|Per portion (92g) as prepared†
|Energy
|480kJ/114kcal
|442kJ/105kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|3.6g
|(of which Saturates)
|2.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|14.5g
|(of which Sugars)
|13.2g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.48g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
|†with semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
