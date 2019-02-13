Naked Noodle Firecracker Chicken 78G

pretty horrid. certainly not hot if you like heat.
pretty horrid. certainly not hot if you like heat.preparation instructions unclear. nothing like the illustation on the label. would not recommend even if on offer.
Dried Egg Noodles (71%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Brown Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Red Pepper (1.1%), Dried Green Pepper (1.1%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Spring Onion, Chilli Powder, Dried Chicken (0.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Jalapeno Pepper (0.1%), Barley Malt Vinegar Extract Powder
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot
Made in the UK
This pot provides 1 serving
78g ℮
|Typical Values
|(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)
|(made up as per instructions) Per pot (338g) (as consumed)
|Energy
|376kJ (89kcal)
|1270kJ (300kcal)
|Fat
|0.6g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|59.2g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.4g
|Protein
|2.7g
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.65g
|2.21g
|Sodium
|265mg
|885mg
|This pot provides 1 serving
|-
|-
WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details SAFETY: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020