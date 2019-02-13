Naked Noodle Firecracker Chicken 78G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£15.39/kg

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Hot Sweet and Sour Sauce with Dried Peppers and Dried Chicken.
  • Some like it hot...
  • Fiery red chillies build a zingy heat rounded off with a subtle hint of ginger with the lively freshness of spring onion
  • Tastefully Naked
  • Egg noodles in a fiery sweet and sour sauce
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Source of protein (as consumed)
  • Low fat as consumed
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 78g
  • Low fat
  • Sourced of protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles (71%) [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Brown Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Tomato Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Red Pepper (1.1%), Dried Green Pepper (1.1%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dried Spring Onion, Chilli Powder, Dried Chicken (0.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Jalapeno Pepper (0.1%), Barley Malt Vinegar Extract Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 4 mins
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 260ml)
  • Leave to stand for 4 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details
  • SAFETY: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com

Net Contents

78g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) Per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) Per pot (338g) (as consumed)
Energy 376kJ (89kcal)1270kJ (300kcal)
Fat 0.6g2.0g
of which saturates 0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate 17.5g59.2g
of which sugars 2.7g9.1g
Fibre 1.3g4.4g
Protein 2.7g9.1g
Salt 0.65g2.21g
Sodium265mg885mg
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

pretty horrid. certainly not hot if you like heat.

1 stars

pretty horrid. certainly not hot if you like heat.preparation instructions unclear. nothing like the illustation on the label. would not recommend even if on offer.

