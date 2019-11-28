Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers
- Champagne & Prosecco Toppers Gourmet Cocktails
- Champagne & Prosecco Toppers
- Create your own Gourmet Cocktails with out contemporary mixers created as toppers for sparkling wines such as Champagne and Prosecco.
- Prosecco Shimmer
- Make your sparkling wine shimmer by adding 1/2 tsp of the shimmer to your glass. Stir gently, sip and enjoy.
- Designed in the UK
- Non-alcoholic
Country
China
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in China
- See side of pack for instructions.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- 1 Fill a flute with sparkling wine
- 2 Top it off with 1/3 of a bottle of our mixers or stir in 1/2 tsp of shimmer
- 3 Add fruit as a garnish
- 4 Enjoy and repeat
- GRAPEFRUIT FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOURS (*E129, *E110)
- MANGO FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOUR (*E110)
- RASPBERRY FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOURS (*E129, E133)
- MANDARIN FLAVOUR MIMOSA MIXER - COLOURS (*E110, *E129)
- RASPBERRY FLAVOUR SHIMMER - COLOURS (CARRIER: E555, E171, E172, *E124)
- WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED * MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN YOUNG CHILDREN.
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
GRAPEFRUIT FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOURS (*E129, *E110) MANGO FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOUR (*E110) RASPBERRY FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOURS (*E129, E133) MANDARIN FLAVOUR MIMOSA MIXER - COLOURS (*E110, *E129) RASPBERRY FLAVOUR SHIMMER - COLOURS (CARRIER: E555, E171, E172, *E124) WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED * MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN YOUNG CHILDREN.
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E129, E110)
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 576 Energy kcal 136 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 33.9 Of which Sugars 33.9 Protein 0 Salt 0
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colour (E110)
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 576 Energy kcal 136 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 33.9 Of which Sugars 33.9 Protein 0 Salt 0
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E129, E133)
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 512 Energy kcal 120 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 30.1 Of which Sugars 30.1 Protein 0 Salt 0
Sugar, Raising Agent (E500), Acidity Regulators (E330, E296), Thickeners (E414, E464), Colours (Carrier: E555, E171, E172, *E124), Flavourings
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 997 Energy kcal 235 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 58.0 Of which Sugars 57.0 Protein 0.2 Salt 12.0
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E110, E129)
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy kJ 576 Energy kcal 136 Fat 0 Of which Saturates 0 Carbohydrate 33.9 Of which Sugars 33.9 Protein 0 Salt 0
