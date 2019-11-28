By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers

Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Champagne & Prosecco Toppers Gourmet Cocktails
  • Champagne & Prosecco Toppers
  • Create your own Gourmet Cocktails with out contemporary mixers created as toppers for sparkling wines such as Champagne and Prosecco.
  • Prosecco Shimmer
  • Make your sparkling wine shimmer by adding 1/2 tsp of the shimmer to your glass. Stir gently, sip and enjoy.
  • Designed in the UK
  • Non-alcoholic

Information

Country

China

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep out of direct sunlight. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • See side of pack for instructions.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.
  • 1 Fill a flute with sparkling wine
  • 2 Top it off with 1/3 of a bottle of our mixers or stir in 1/2 tsp of shimmer
  • 3 Add fruit as a garnish
  • 4 Enjoy and repeat

Warnings

  • GRAPEFRUIT FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOURS (*E129, *E110)
  • MANGO FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOUR (*E110)
  • RASPBERRY FLAVOUR BELLINI MIXER - COLOURS (*E129, E133)
  • MANDARIN FLAVOUR MIMOSA MIXER - COLOURS (*E110, *E129)
  • RASPBERRY FLAVOUR SHIMMER - COLOURS (CARRIER: E555, E171, E172, *E124)
  • WARNING: INGREDIENTS MARKED * MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN YOUNG CHILDREN.

Importer address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E129, E110)

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ576
    Energy kcal136
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 33.9
    Of which Sugars 33.9
    Protein 0
    Salt 0
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colour (E110)

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ576
    Energy kcal136
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 33.9
    Of which Sugars 33.9
    Protein 0
    Salt 0
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E129, E133)

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ512
    Energy kcal120
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 30.1
    Of which Sugars 30.1
    Protein 0
    Salt 0
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Raising Agent (E500), Acidity Regulators (E330, E296), Thickeners (E414, E464), Colours (Carrier: E555, E171, E172, *E124), Flavourings

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ997
    Energy kcal235
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 58.0
    Of which Sugars 57.0
    Protein 0.2
    Salt 12.0
    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colours (E110, E129)

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy kJ576
    Energy kcal136
    Fat 0
    Of which Saturates 0
    Carbohydrate 33.9
    Of which Sugars 33.9
    Protein 0
    Salt 0

