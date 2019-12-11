Tesco 18 Oriental Selection 300G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetables (28%) [Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Peas, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (46%) [Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts, Soya Bean, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sweetcorn, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Plum, Cornflour, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acetic Acid, Thickener (Pectins).
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper.