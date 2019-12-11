By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 18 Oriental Selection 300G

1(2)Write a review
Tesco 18 Oriental Selection 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

One prawn toast
  • Energy287kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049kJ / 494kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Chicken and vegetable wontons. 6 Vegetable spring rolls. 6 Prawn toast.
  • An 18 piece Asian inspired snack selection containing 6 chicken and vegetable wontons, 6 prawn toast and 6 vegetable spring rolls.
  • Traditional Spices 6 Chicken and vegetable wontons. 6 Vegetable spring rolls. 6 Prawn toast.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10-14 minutes Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-14 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 14-16 minutes Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave heating

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2049kJ / 494kcal287kJ / 69kcal
Fat39.3g5.5g
Saturates3.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate20.1g2.8g
Sugars1.2g0.2g
Fibre4.4g0.6g
Protein12.8g1.8g
Salt1.0g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

  • One chicken wonton,One vegetable spring roll,One prawn toast
    • Energy205kJ 49kcal 237kJ 57kcal 287kJ 69kcal
      3%
    • Fat2.0g 3.2g 5.5g
      8%
    • Saturates0.1g 0.2g 0.4g
      2%
    • Sugars0.3g 0.3g 0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.2g 0.2g 0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 271kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetables (28%) [Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Peas, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (46%) [Carrot, Red Pepper, Cabbage, Spring Onion, Bean Sprouts, Soya Bean, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sweetcorn, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Plum, Cornflour, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acetic Acid, Thickener (Pectins).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving containsPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1136kJ / 271kcal205kJ / 49kcal1316kJ / 315kcal237kJ / 57kcal
    Fat11.1g2.0g17.5g3.2g
    Saturates0.8g0.1g1.2g0.2g
    Carbohydrate29.8g5.4g33.5g6.0g
    Sugars1.6g0.3g1.5g0.3g
    Fibre4.0g0.7g2.2g0.4g
    Protein11.0g2.0g4.8g0.9g
    Salt1.1g0.2g0.9g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Vile

1 stars

Absolutely vile was thrown in the bin

Tasteless empty mouthfuls of cardboard

1 stars

Big changes to an old favourite. No longer the sweet and sour sauce included. Spring rolls virtually empty of filling. The parcels are flavourless...unless you crave the taste of cardboard. Only the prawn toast isn’t too bad. All in all, edible but far from incredible. Never again.

Usually bought next

Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G

£ 1.25
£0.16/100g

Tesco 18 American Selection 390G

£ 3.00
£0.77/100g

Offer

Tesco Frozen 12 Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls 216G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Tesco Frozen 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G

£ 2.00
£7.94/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here