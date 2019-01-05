Weight Watchers Beef Lasagne 320G

Mainly Gristle
Usually these are just about okay as a low cal meal but the last one I had was mainly gristle. Really awful.
Water, Beef (14%), Lasagne (11%, Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Milk, Tomato, Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk), Mushrooms, Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Onions, Red Peppers, Modified Maize Starch, Red Wine, Whey Powder (Milk), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Half Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Basil, Black Pepper, Thickener - Agar, Milk Protein, Onion Powder
KEEP FROZEN.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS* - COOK FROM FROZEN.
Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
*These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain. Do not defrost before cooking. TAKE CARE: PRODUCT WILL BE HOT. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: OVEN: FOR BEST RESULTS. 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Fan 180°C or gas mark 6. 2. Remove film lid and place on a baking tray. 3. Cook for 45 minutes in the top half of the oven. 4. Take out of the oven and stand for 1 minute.
Made in Ireland
1 Servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
320g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Meal 320g
|% RI* Per Meal
|Energy
|403 kJ
|1290 kJ
|-
|96 kcal
|307 kcal
|15%
|Fat
|2.8g
|8.8g
|13%
|- of which saturates
|1.2g
|4.0g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|34.0g
|13%
|- of which sugars
|2.6g
|8.4g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|6.6g
|21.0g
|42%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.7g
|28%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
