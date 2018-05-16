Weight Watchers Penne Bolognese 320G

- Energy1585kJ 376kcal19%
- Fat8.7g12%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars6.5g7%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 495 kJ
Product Description
- Minced beef cooked in a tomato and red wine sauce served with penne pasta.
- Enjoy our range of delicious meals that you will love!
- 11 SmartPoints value.
- 376 KCAL PER MEAL.
- SIMPLY MICROWAVE! 9 minutes.
- NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Penne Pasta (33%, Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Water, Beef (18%), Tomatoes, Tomato Purée, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Wine (2%), Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Fortified Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Juice, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Colour - Plain Caramel, Salt, Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Basil, Beef Stock (Beef Stock, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Black Pepper, Ground Aniseed), Oregano, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
KEEP FROZEN.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS* - COOK FROM FROZEN.
Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
*These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain. Do not defrost before cooking. TAKE CARE: PRODUCT WILL BE HOT. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: OVEN:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Fan 180°C or gas mark 6.
2. Pierce film lid and place on a baking tray.
3. Cook for 45 minutes in the top half of the oven.
4. Take out of the oven, remove film lid and stand for 1 minute.
5. Stir gently before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Health Mark: IE 747 EC.
Return to
- Call our friendly Consumer Careline.
- 0800 055 6457.
- (ROI 1800 995311).
- heinz.co.uk
- Please quote the quality code on the pack.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Meal 320g
|% RI* Per Meal
|Energy
|495 kJ
|1585 kJ
|-
|117 kcal
|376 kcal
|19%
|Fat
|2.7g
|8.7g
|12%
|- of which saturates
|1.2g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|51.8g
|20%
|- of which sugars
|2.0g
|6.5g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.0g
|Protein
|6.4g
|20.6g
|41%
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.4g
|23%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019