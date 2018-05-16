Weight Watchers Sweet & Sour Chicken 320G

- Energy1610kJ 380kcal19%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars18.0g20%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503 kJ
Product Description
- Tender chicken pieces in a sweet and sour sauce with rice and vegetables.
- Enjoy our range of delicious meals that you will love!
- 12 SmartPoints value.
- 380 KCAL PER MEAL.
- NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
- SIMPLY MICROWAVE 9 minutes.
- Pack size: 320g
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain White Rice (39%, Water, White Rice), Water, Cooked Chicken Pieces (15%, Chicken, Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers - Di-, Tri- and Polyphosphates), Sugar, Carrot, Tomato Ketchup (Tomato, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contains Celery), Spice), Red Pepper, Water Chestnut, Pineapple, Barley Malt Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Sugar, Molasses, Ginger Purée, Tomato Purée, Chicken Bouillon (Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Extract, Salt), Natrural Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Thickener (Agar)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Soya, Wheat
Storage
KEEP FROZEN.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS* - COOK FROM FROZEN.
Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
*These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain. Do not defrost before cooking. TAKE CARE: PRODUCT WILL BE HOT. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: OVEN: 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Fan 180°C or gas mark 6. 2. Pierce film lid and place on a baking tray. 3. Cook for 45 minutes in the top half of the oven. 4. Take out of the oven, remove film lid and stand for 1 minute. 5. Stir gently before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Health Mark: IE 747 EC.
Return to
- Call our friendly Consumer Careline 0800 055 6457 (ROI 1800 995311).
- Please quote the quality code on the pack.
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Meal 320g
|% RI* Per Meal
|Energy
|503 kJ
|1610 kJ
|-
|119 kcal
|380 kcal
|19%
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.3g
|3%
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|69.0g
|27%
|- of which sugars
|5.8g
|18.0g
|20%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.9g
|19.0g
|38%
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.3g
|22%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
