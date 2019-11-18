By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers King Prawn Pasta Tagliatelle 400G

1.5(5)Write a review
Weight Watchers King Prawn Pasta Tagliatelle 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Per Meal (400g)
  • Energy1644kJ 390kcal
    20%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 411 kJ

Product Description

  • Juicy king prawns, garden vegetables and tagliatelle tossed in a creamy sauce.
  • Weight Watchers from Heinz.
  • ...an exciting range of DELICIOUS INSPIRING MEALS which help you balance health and taste!
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • BALANCE - BE INSPIRED, BE HEALTHY.
  • No artificial colours or preservatives.
  • 9 SmartPoints value.
  • 390 KCAL PER MEAL.
  • LOW IN SATURATED FAT.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cooked Tagliatelle Pasta (27%, Water, Wheat Semolina, Turmeric), Vegetable Mix (20%, Peas, Sweetcorn, Spinach), Cooked King Prawns (12%, (Crustaceans), Salt, Water), Half Fat Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Sauce (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Garlic, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Basil, Lemon Juice, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

KEEP FROZEN -18°C.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Health Mark: IE 747 EC.

Return to

  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline: 0800 055 6457 (ROI 1800 995311).
  • Please quote the quality code on the pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer meal 400gPer meal % RI*
Energy 411 kJ1644 kJ
-97 kcal390 kcal20%
Fat 1.6g6.4g9%
- of which saturates 0.7g2.8g14%
Carbohydrate 14.6g58.4g22%
- of which sugars 1.1g4.4g5%
Fibre 1.9g7.6g
Protein 5.2g20.8g42%
Salt 0.4g1.6g27%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Absolutely horrible !!!!! Watery, 4 prawns, taste

1 stars

Absolutely horrible !!!!! Watery, 4 prawns, taste of nothing, no salt, no peeper, after all this taste like a punishment for my taste buds! total waist of money and i really regret i have another in the freezer. person who proved this for production should live on it for the rest of their days.

Disgusting. Don't bother

1 stars

Disgusting. Smell was awful while cooking. Instruction to peel back corner pre cooking a no no as was instruction to peel back and stir mid way. Film lid shredded into bits in the food. Left to stand. A glutinous, slippery mess. Found 4 prawns. Tried 1. Inedible. Like rubber. 1 forkful and straight into the bin. 10/10 on don't buy it counter

Bland, disappointing & over-priced

2 stars

Rubbish! Tasteless, had to season liberally & use soy to get any flavour. King Prawns? Looked more like shrimp and there were 5 of them. A ton of peas, I might just as well have bought a bag of frozen peas. For what you're getting it's overpriced, and that's on offer!

Tasteless, not many prawns.

2 stars

About 4 prawns in it, tasteless, won't buy again.

Tasteless with about six king prawns. Not a patch

1 stars

Tasteless with about six king prawns. Not a patch on M&S King Prawn Linguine!

