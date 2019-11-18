Weight Watchers King Prawn Pasta Tagliatelle 400G

Absolutely horrible !!!!! Watery, 4 prawns, taste
Absolutely horrible !!!!! Watery, 4 prawns, taste of nothing, no salt, no peeper, after all this taste like a punishment for my taste buds! total waist of money and i really regret i have another in the freezer. person who proved this for production should live on it for the rest of their days.
Disgusting. Don't bother
Disgusting. Smell was awful while cooking. Instruction to peel back corner pre cooking a no no as was instruction to peel back and stir mid way. Film lid shredded into bits in the food. Left to stand. A glutinous, slippery mess. Found 4 prawns. Tried 1. Inedible. Like rubber. 1 forkful and straight into the bin. 10/10 on don't buy it counter
Bland, disappointing & over-priced
Rubbish! Tasteless, had to season liberally & use soy to get any flavour. King Prawns? Looked more like shrimp and there were 5 of them. A ton of peas, I might just as well have bought a bag of frozen peas. For what you're getting it's overpriced, and that's on offer!
Tasteless, not many prawns.
About 4 prawns in it, tasteless, won't buy again.
Tasteless with about six king prawns. Not a patch
Tasteless with about six king prawns. Not a patch on M&S King Prawn Linguine!