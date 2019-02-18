Weight Watchers Salmon & Broccoli Melt 320G

It used to be nice. Now the cheese has no taste an
It used to be nice. Now the cheese has no taste and is like glue. The whole meal has been changed which is typical of Tesco, they spoiled what was a really nice, light decent meal. Add some seasoning please.
Tasteless
I have bought this before a few years ago and was very tasty. They have obviously changed the recipie as is now completely tasteless. Had to add sea salt and black pepper, plus cheese to add some flavour. Even then, couldn't finish it as was so bland and tasteless.
It's pretty flavourless and has a gluey consistence...avoid