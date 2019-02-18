By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Salmon & Broccoli Melt 320G

1.5(3)Write a review
Weight Watchers Salmon & Broccoli Melt 320G
£ 1.75
£5.47/kg
Per Meal (320g)
  • Energy1647kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515 kJ

Product Description

  • Salmon & broccoli in a savoury sauce, with a crumb & mozzarella cheese topping with crunchy potato wedges.
  • Enjoy our range of delicious meals that you will love!
  • 10 SmartPoints value.
  • 393 KCAL PER MEAL.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
  • SIMPLY MICROWAVE 10 minutes.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Savoury Sauce (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Milk Protein, Coconut Oil, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Pepper), Flavourings (contains Wheat, Fish, Milk), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Acid - Citric Acid, Stabilisers - Tri-Phosphates, Sodium Phosphates, Colours - Mixed Carotenes, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Agar), Ground Turmeric, Fried Potato Wedges (27%, Potatoes, Palm Oil), Broccoli (14%), Salmon (14%, Fish), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Dextrose), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

KEEP FROZEN.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS* - COOK FROM FROZEN.
Before serving check that the food is piping hot throughout, if not cook further.
*These are for guidance only. All appliances vary. Although extra care has been taken to remove bones, small bones may remain. Do not defrost before cooking. TAKE CARE: PRODUCT WILL BE HOT. Do not re-heat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: OVEN: FOR BEST RESULTS 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Fan 180°C or gas mark 6. 2. Remove film lid and place on a baking tray. 3. Cook for 45 minutes in the top half of the oven. 4. Take out of the oven and stand for 1 minute. 5. Stir gently before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Health Mark: IE 747 EC.

Return to

  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline 0800 055 6457 (ROI 1800 995311).
  • Please quote the quality code on the pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Meal 320g% RI* Per Meal
Energy 515 kJ1647 kJ
-123 kcal393 kcal20%
Fat 5.7g18.1g26%
- of which saturates 1.5g4.6g23%
Carbohydrate 11.1g35.7g14%
- of which sugars 2.0g6.2g7%
Fibre 1.6g5.2g
Protein 6.1g19.4g38%
Salt 0.4g1.3g22%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

It used to be nice. Now the cheese has no taste an

2 stars

It used to be nice. Now the cheese has no taste and is like glue. The whole meal has been changed which is typical of Tesco, they spoiled what was a really nice, light decent meal. Add some seasoning please.

Tasteless

1 stars

I have bought this before a few years ago and was very tasty. They have obviously changed the recipie as is now completely tasteless. Had to add sea salt and black pepper, plus cheese to add some flavour. Even then, couldn't finish it as was so bland and tasteless.

It's pretty flavourless and has a gluey consistenc

1 stars

It's pretty flavourless and has a gluey consistence...avoid

