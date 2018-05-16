By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Aromatic Chicken Noodles 400G

Weight Watchers Aromatic Chicken Noodles 400G
£ 2.80
£0.70/100g
Product Description

  • A delicious fusion of seared chicken, crunchy vegetables and noodles coated in an oriental style sauce.
  • Weight Watchers from Heinz.
  • ...an exciting range of DELICIOUS INSPIRING MEALS which help you balance health and taste!
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • BALANCE - BE INSPIRED, BE HEALTHY.
  • No artificial colours or preservatives.
  • 9 SmartPoints value.
  • 401 KCAL PER MEAL.
  • LOW IN SATURATED FAT.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cooked Spiced Noodles (23%, Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika), Vegetables (20%, Adzuki Beans, Broccoli, Edamame Soya Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers), Cooked Chicken Pieces (17%, Chicken, Salt, Dextrose), Tomato Ketchup (Tomatoes, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice), Sliced Black Mushroom, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Ginger Purée, Rice Vinegar, Dark Soya Sauce (Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt), Golden Sugar, Water, Salt), Sesame Seed Oil, Oyster Flavour Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Cornflour, Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ground Fennel, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Clove

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

KEEP FROZEN -18°C.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Produce of

Made in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Health Mark: IE 747 EC.

Return to

  • Call our friendly Consumer Careline: 0800 055 6457 (ROI 1800 995311).
  • Please quote the quality code on the pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer meal 400gPer meal % RI*
Energy 423 kJ1692 kJ
-100 kcal401 kcal20%
Fat 1.5g6.0g9%
- of which saturates 0.3g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate 12.5g49.8g19%
- of which sugars 3.9g15.6g17%
Fibre 2.4g9.4g
Protein 8.1g32.3g65%
Salt 0.3g1.1g19%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

