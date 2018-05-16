Weight Watchers Aromatic Chicken Noodles 400G

- Energy1692kJ 401kcal20%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars15.6g17%
- Salt1.1g19%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423 kJ
Product Description
- A delicious fusion of seared chicken, crunchy vegetables and noodles coated in an oriental style sauce.
- Weight Watchers from Heinz.
- ...an exciting range of DELICIOUS INSPIRING MEALS which help you balance health and taste!
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- BALANCE - BE INSPIRED, BE HEALTHY.
- No artificial colours or preservatives.
- 9 SmartPoints value.
- 401 KCAL PER MEAL.
- LOW IN SATURATED FAT.
- SOURCE OF PROTEIN.
- Pack size: 400g
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cooked Spiced Noodles (23%, Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika), Vegetables (20%, Adzuki Beans, Broccoli, Edamame Soya Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers), Cooked Chicken Pieces (17%, Chicken, Salt, Dextrose), Tomato Ketchup (Tomatoes, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice), Sliced Black Mushroom, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic, Ginger Purée, Rice Vinegar, Dark Soya Sauce (Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt), Golden Sugar, Water, Salt), Sesame Seed Oil, Oyster Flavour Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Cornflour, Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ground Fennel, Ground Star Anise, Cinnamon, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Clove
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
KEEP FROZEN -18°C.Store in freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed.
Produce of
Made in Ireland
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Health Mark: IE 747 EC.
Return to
- Call our friendly Consumer Careline: 0800 055 6457 (ROI 1800 995311).
- Please quote the quality code on the pack.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per meal 400g
|Per meal % RI*
|Energy
|423 kJ
|1692 kJ
|-
|100 kcal
|401 kcal
|20%
|Fat
|1.5g
|6.0g
|9%
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|49.8g
|19%
|- of which sugars
|3.9g
|15.6g
|17%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|9.4g
|Protein
|8.1g
|32.3g
|65%
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.1g
|19%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019