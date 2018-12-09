By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Crust New York Pizza 531G
£ 2.00
£0.38/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, pork sausage, formed ham with added water and pepperoni.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Our classic crust pizza bases are dusted with maize flour for a chewy, takeaway taste.
  • A crispy base topped with pork sausage, sliced ham and pepperoni.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality of meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Thicker, crispy crust
  • A crispy base topped with pork sausage, sliced ham and pepperoni
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Pack size: 531g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sausage (5%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Collagen Casing, Dextrose, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Fennel, Pepper], Formed Ham With Added Water (5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato Purée, Pepperoni (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika Extract, Dextrose, White Pepper Extract, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Chilli Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Ground Coriander. 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below, for 18 - 20 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

531g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gHalf of a pizza (250g)
Energy1128kJ / 269kcal2820kJ / 673kcal
Fat11.4g28.5g
Saturates5.1g12.8g
Carbohydrate29.6g74.0g
Sugars3.1g7.8g
Fibre2.4g6.0g
Protein10.8g27.0g
Salt1.2g3.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This was delivered as a substitute, a little expen

5 stars

This was delivered as a substitute, a little expensive but it was really nice,

Best pizza ever.

5 stars

I buy these every week for my son, he loves them.

