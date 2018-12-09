Tesco Classic Crust New York Pizza 531G

This was delivered as a substitute, a little expen
This was delivered as a substitute, a little expensive but it was really nice,
Best pizza ever.
I buy these every week for my son, he loves them.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sausage (5%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Collagen Casing, Dextrose, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Fennel, Pepper], Formed Ham With Added Water (5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato Purée, Pepperoni (4.5%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika Extract, Dextrose, White Pepper Extract, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Chilli Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Ground Coriander.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Remove all packaging.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below, for 18 - 20 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout and cheese is bubbling before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in Ireland using pork from the EU
This pack contains 2 servings
Carton. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
531g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Half of a pizza (250g)
|Energy
|1128kJ / 269kcal
|2820kJ / 673kcal
|Fat
|11.4g
|28.5g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|12.8g
|Carbohydrate
|29.6g
|74.0g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|6.0g
|Protein
|10.8g
|27.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
|3.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
