Bear Yoyo Sours Blackcurrant & Apple 100G

Excellent zingy taste
My daughter loves bear products in particular the sour yo-yo variety Be warned the taste is really zingy but she loves them
Apples, Pears, Lemons, Butternut, Blackcurrants, Carrots, Beetroot, Spirulina Extract, Absolutely no added nonsense, We bake 244g of Apples, 244g of Pears, 120g of Lemons, 58g of Butternut, 49g of Blackcurrants, 22g of Carrots & 19g of Beetroot per 100g of Yoyos
5 x 20g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per roll
|Energy
|kJ 1170
|kJ 112
|-
|kcal 280
|kcal 27
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|63g
|6g
|of which sugars*
|42g
|4g
|Fibre
|10g
|1g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit
|-
|-
