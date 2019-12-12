By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graal Mackerel Fillets In Ketchup 100G

£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Sterilized canned fish.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets 60% (Scomber Scombrus, the catch area: North-Eastern Atlantic FAO 27, the category of Fishing gear**: pelagic trawl (OTM) or pure seines (PS)), Tomato Sauce A'la Ketchup (40%) - Water, Tomato Concentrate (40%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Carnation, Paprika Extract, ** The category of Fishing gear indicated in lot number after letter P, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.Best before end: date and lot number see on the bottom of the package.

Warnings

  • For children over 3 years old. May contain fragile bones.

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product
Energy 1090 kJ262 kcal
Total fat20 g
saturated fat acids4,1 g
Carbohydrates9,6 g
sugars9,5 g
Protein 11 g
Salt 1 g
Omega 3 EPA1300 mg
Omega 3 DHA2100 mg

Safety information

