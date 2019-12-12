Graal Mackerel Fillets In Ketchup 100G

Product Description
- Sterilized canned fish.
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel Fillets 60% (Scomber Scombrus, the catch area: North-Eastern Atlantic FAO 27, the category of Fishing gear**: pelagic trawl (OTM) or pure seines (PS)), Tomato Sauce A'la Ketchup (40%) - Water, Tomato Concentrate (40%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Carnation, Paprika Extract, ** The category of Fishing gear indicated in lot number after letter P, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place.Best before end: date and lot number see on the bottom of the package.
Warnings
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g of product
|Energy
|1090 kJ
|262 kcal
|Total fat
|20 g
|saturated fat acids
|4,1 g
|Carbohydrates
|9,6 g
|sugars
|9,5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|1 g
|Omega 3 EPA
|1300 mg
|Omega 3 DHA
|2100 mg
Safety information
For children over 3 years old. May contain fragile bones.
