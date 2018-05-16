By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Graal Mackerel Fillets In Oil 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Graal Mackerel Fillets In Oil 170G
£ 1.30
£7.65/kg
100g provides:
  • Energy2197 kJ 533 kcal
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g of product:

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in oil
  • Product contains Omega 3
  • Product sterilised
  • Pack size: 170g
  • Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets 60% (Fish Scomber Scombrus (SS) or Scomber Japonikus (SJ), a Fishing Method: Pelagic Trawl (pt) or Gillnet (g) or Colon (c)), Canola Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • It may contain: Gluten, Mustard, Milk, Eggs, Celery, Soy

Storage

Store in temperature from +4°C to +25°C.Best before end: date and lot number see on the can bottom.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • GRAAL S.A.,
  • ul. Zachodnia 22,
  • 84-200 Wejherowo.

Return to

  • GRAAL S.A.,
  • ul. Zachodnia 22,
  • 84-200 Wejherowo.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy value2197 kJ / 533 kcal
Fat 55 g
of which saturates 8.3 g
Monounsaturated32 g
Polyunsaturated 14 g
Carbohydrate0.0g
of which sugars0.0g
Protein9.5 g
Salt 0.71 g
Vitamin D 2.63 µg (53%)
Vitamin B12 7.51 µg (300%)
Omega 3: EPA1096.00 mg
DHA1863.20 mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Graal Sprats In In Tomato Sauce 170G

£ 1.30
£7.65/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here