Graal Mackerel Fillets In Oil 170G

- Energy2197 kJ 533 kcal27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g of product:
Product Description
- Mackerel fillets in oil
- Product contains Omega 3
- Product sterilised
- Pack size: 170g
- Omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel Fillets 60% (Fish Scomber Scombrus (SS) or Scomber Japonikus (SJ), a Fishing Method: Pelagic Trawl (pt) or Gillnet (g) or Colon (c)), Canola Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- It may contain: Gluten, Mustard, Milk, Eggs, Celery, Soy
Storage
Store in temperature from +4°C to +25°C.Best before end: date and lot number see on the can bottom.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- GRAAL S.A.,
- ul. Zachodnia 22,
- 84-200 Wejherowo.
Return to
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g of product:
|Energy value
|2197 kJ / 533 kcal
|Fat
|55 g
|of which saturates
|8.3 g
|Monounsaturated
|32 g
|Polyunsaturated
|14 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|9.5 g
|Salt
|0.71 g
|Vitamin D
|2.63 µg (53%)
|Vitamin B12
|7.51 µg (300%)
|Omega 3: EPA
|1096.00 mg
|DHA
|1863.20 mg
Using Product Information
