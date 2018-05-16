By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graal Sprats In In Tomato Sauce 170G

£ 1.30
£7.65/kg
100g provides:
  • Energy458 kJ 109 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Sprat in tomato sauce.
  • Product contains Omega 3
  • Product sterilised
  • Pack size: 170g
  • Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sprats 55% (Fish Sprattus Sprattus (SS), a Fishing Method: Pelagic Trawl (pt)), Tomato Sauce (45%) - Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Canola Oil, Modified Starch, Vinegar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Spices Extracts (Pepper, Allspice, Parsley, Celery, Cloves, Chilli), Spices, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Pepper Extract, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Gluten, Mustard, Milk, Eggs, Soy

Storage

Store in temperature from +4°C to +25°C.Best before end: date and lot number see on the can bottom.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

Return to

  • GRAAL S.A.,
  • ul. Zachodnia 22,
  • 84-200 Wejherowo.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of products:
Energy value458 kJ / 109 kcal
Fat 4.3 g
of which saturates 1.6 g
Monounsaturated2.3 g
Polyunsaturated 0.3 g
Carbohydrates5.6 g
of which sugars 4.1 g
Protein12 g
Salt 1.4 g
Vitamin D 13 µg (260%)
Vitamin B12 6.12 µg (245%)
Omega 3: EPA21.50 mg
DHA34.40 mg

