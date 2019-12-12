By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graal Herring In Tomato Sauce 170G

Graal Herring In Tomato Sauce 170G
£ 1.30
£7.65/kg
100g provides:
  • Energy587 kJ 141 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g of product:

Product Description

  • Herring fillets in tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Herring Fillets 55% (Fish *** Clupea Harengus (CH), Tomato Sauce (45%) - Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Canola Oil, Modified Starch, Vinegar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Spices Extracts (Pepper, Allspice, Parsley, Celery, Cloves, Chilli), Spices, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Pepper Extract, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Gluten, Mustard, Milk, Eggs, Soy

Storage

Store in temperature from +4°C to +25°C.Best before end: date and lot number see on the can bottom.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy value587 kJ / 141 kcal
Fat 8.8 g
of which saturates 2.1 g
Monounsaturated6 g
Polyunsaturated0.4 g
Carbohydrates5.4 g
of which sugars 3.9 g
Fibre 10 g
Salt 1.4 g
Vitamin D9.66 µ (193% **)
Vitamin B127.78 µg (311% **)
Omega 3: EPA 44.00 mg
DHA52.80 mg

Using Product Information

