Deliciously Ella Nutty Granola 500G

Simply delicious although overpriced...
Simply delicious although overpriced...
I'm in LOVE 😍
LOVE this granola, I can eat every single day without getting tired, just so delicious (pun unintended). I love that there are no refined sugars...so very rare with a supermarket stocked brand. The only reason I couldn't give it 5/5 is because the oats and nuts aren't 'sprouted' but I seem to have no issues digesting it nonetheless.
Packed full of nuts ,seeds and oats, this has a lo
Packed full of nuts ,seeds and oats, this has a lovely texture and flavour. I personally add a little bit more maple syrup on top to make it a little sweeter.