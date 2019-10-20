By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Nutty Granola 500G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Baked gluten free oats, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts and maple syrup with sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
  • Cook with us
  • For more recipes and ideas visit our community online:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • We love the nutty, crunchy texture of this recipe. To make it, we crush the hazelnuts, before tossing them with gluten free oats, maple syrup and orange juice. We then stir in cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds and bake it all to perfection. It takes time to create the perfect granola, so we make each bag in small batches.
  • Made in small batches
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats (60%), Mixed Nuts (13%) (Cashews (6%), Almonds (4%), Hazelnuts (3%)), Date Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Orange Juice (3%), Pumpkin Seeds (2%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Nuts, Oats
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How We Like It:
  • Berry Granola
  • With creamy coconut yoghurt and fresh berries.
  • Breakfast Bars
  • Mixed with maple syrup, almond butter and then baked into granola bars.

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g serving
Energy 1699kJ765kJ
-405kcal182kcal
Fat 16.7g7.5g
of which saturates 2.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate 48.6g21.9g
of which sugars 11.4g5.1g
Fibre 6.1g2.7g
Protein 12.4g5.6g
Salt 0.04g0.02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply delicious although overpriced...

5 stars

Simply delicious although overpriced...

I'm in LOVE 😍

4 stars

LOVE this granola, I can eat every single day without getting tired, just so delicious (pun unintended). I love that there are no refined sugars...so very rare with a supermarket stocked brand. The only reason I couldn't give it 5/5 is because the oats and nuts aren't 'sprouted' but I seem to have no issues digesting it nonetheless.

Packed full of nuts ,seeds and oats, this has a lo

5 stars

Packed full of nuts ,seeds and oats, this has a lovely texture and flavour. I personally add a little bit more maple syrup on top to make it a little sweeter.

