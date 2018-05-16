By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Deliciously Ella Original Granola 500G

Deliciously Ella Original Granola 500G
Product Description

  • Baked gluten free oats, nuts, seeds, maple syrup and cinnamon with raisins and coconut.
  • Cook with us
  • For more recipes and ideas visit our community online:
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @deliciouslyella
  • This granola is made using the original recipe from our Deli. We loved it so much that we wanted to make it for you to enjoy at home too. We crush almonds and mix them with gluten free oats before tossing with cinnamon, orange juice, maple syrup, coconut chips and seeds. Once it's baked to a perfect crunch, we stir in raisins for a little extra sweetness. It takes time to create the perfect granola, so we make each bag in small batches.
  • Made in small batches
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats (59%), Date Syrup, Raisins (7%), Almonds (5%), Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Orange Juice (3%), Pumpkin Seeds (2%), Desiccated Coconut Chips, Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Oats
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown.

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How We Like It :
  • Fruity Granola
  • With almond milk and homemade apple & berry compote.
  • Crunchy Porridge
  • Sprinkled onto a warm bowl of creamy cinnamon porridge.

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g serving
Energy 1619kJ729kJ
-386kcal174kcal
Fat 13.8g6.2g
of which saturates 2.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 51.8g23.3g
of which sugars 15.9g7.2g
Fibre 6.9g3.1g
Protein 11.1g5.0g
Salt 0.04g0.02g

