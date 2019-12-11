By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graal Mackerel Fillets In Tomato 170G

Graal Mackerel Fillets In Tomato 170G
£ 1.35
£7.95/kg
100g provides:
  • Energy1015 kJ 245 kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100 g of product:

Product Description

  • Mackerel fillets in tomato sauce
  • Product contains Omega 3
  • Product sterilised
  • Pack size: 170g
  • Omega 3
  Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets 55% (Fish Scomber Scombrus (SS) or Scomber Japonikus (SJ), a Fishing Method: Pelagic Trawl (pt) or Gillnet (g) or colon (c)), Tomato Sauce (45%) - Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Canola Oil, Modified Starch, Vinegar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Spices Extract (Pepper, Allspice, Parsley, Celery, Cloves, Chilli), Spices, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Pepper Extract, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • It may contain: Gluten, Mustard, Milk, Eggs, Soy

Storage

Store in temperature from +4°C to +25°C.Best before end: date and lot number see on the can bottom.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • GRAAL S.A.,
  • ul. Zachodnia 22,
  • 84-200 Wejherowo.

Return to

  • GRAAL S.A.,
  • ul. Zachodnia 22,
  • 84-200 Wejherowo.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product:
Energy value1015 kJ / 245 kcal
Fat 21 g
of which saturates 7 g
Mono-unsaturated 12 g
Polyunsaturated 1.5 g
Carbohydrates4.8 g
of which sugars 3.9 g
Fibre 9.2 g
Salt 1.5 g
Vitamin D 1.40 µg (28%)
Vitamin B12 9.55 µg (382%)
Omega 3: EPA309 mg
DHA473 mg

