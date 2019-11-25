Clipper Organic Fair Trade Pure Green Tea 80S 160G

strong taste absolutely love it...my favourite
strong taste absolutely love it...my favourite
Excellent tea, far superior to other brands. Why o
Excellent tea, far superior to other brands. Why on earth have you stopped selling it !!!
Please resotock this tea.
This is the best organic green tea I ever had. Why has Tesco stopped stocking it. I understand you need to make profits, but you should also stock some quality items that are not fads.
Purest nicest cleanest tea that was available...!
Bring these back please!! I will not buy any other tea from Tesco until you bring these back in to stock!
best green tea why stop selling it
best green tea why stop selling it