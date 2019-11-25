By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clipper Organic Fair Trade Pure Green Tea 80S 160G

5(5)Write a review
Clipper Organic Fair Trade Pure Green Tea 80S 160G
£ 3.49
£2.19/100g

Product Description

  • 80 Unbleached Bags of Organic Pure Green Tea
  • For us organic means working with nature, rather than fighting against it... so anything remotely artificial is a big no-no. But its not just about looking after the environment. We think it makes for tastier tea, too.
  • Visit www.clipper-teas.com
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • This light and delicate pure green tea, with a bright golden colour, tastes as good as it looks in the cup.
  • All our organic drinks are grown in a way that preserves the natural balance of the environment and will help sustain people, wildlife and the land for the future
  • Have you tried our delicious black tea?
  • Clipper 100 Bags of our Every Day Fairtrade Tea
  • Clipper 100 Bags of our Every Day Organic Tea
  • Clipper 80 Bags of our Organic Earl Grey Tea
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Natural, fair & delicious
  • Drink your greens!
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Organically Grown Green Tea, Tea: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100%

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect cup of green tea:
  • Always use fresh water, boil and leave to cool for a minute before pouring over the tea bag. Allow to infuse for 1-3 minutes.

Number of uses

80 Count

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clipper,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,

Return to

  • Clipper Customer Information,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

160g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

strong taste absolutely love it...my favourite

5 stars

strong taste absolutely love it...my favourite

Excellent tea, far superior to other brands. Why o

5 stars

Excellent tea, far superior to other brands. Why on earth have you stopped selling it !!!

Please resotock this tea.

5 stars

This is the best organic green tea I ever had. Why has Tesco stopped stocking it. I understand you need to make profits, but you should also stock some quality items that are not fads.

Purest nicest cleanest tea that was available...!

5 stars

Bring these back please!! I will not buy any other tea from Tesco until you bring these back in to stock!

best green tea why stop selling it

5 stars

best green tea why stop selling it

Usually bought next

Clipper Organic White Tea 40 Bags 70G

£ 2.69
£3.85/100g

Tesco Raspberries 250G

£ 2.25
£9.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Twinings Green Tea Jasmine 20 Tea Bags 50G

£ 2.00
£4.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here