Clipper Everyday Fair Trade Tea 100 Bags 312G

Clipper Everyday Fair Trade Tea 100 Bags 312G
£ 3.50
£1.13/100g

Product Description

  • 100 Unbleached Bags of Everyday Fairtrade Tea
  To find out more visit www.clipper-teas.com
  • Visit www.clipper-teas.com
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A lively full-flavoured blend from the finest tea gardens in East Africa, Assam and Sri Lanka.
  • We're dedicated to creating delicious teas that are beautiful inside and out. We use only the highest quality, natural ingredients, add nothing artificial and strive to improve the welfare of the workers. In fact, we were the UK's first Fairtrade tea. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
  • We only work with producers who are striving to improve standards of welfare for workers and their families
  • Fairtrade
  • Perky to the last
  • Great taste 2018
  • Natural, fair & delicious
  • Plastic-free tea bags
  • Pack size: 312g

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea, Tea: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100%

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make a perfect cup of tea
  • This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.

Number of uses

100 Count

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clipper,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River view,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,

Return to

  • Clipper Customer Information,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River view,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

312g

