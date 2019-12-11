Clipper Everyday Fair Trade Tea 100 Bags 312G

Product Description
- 100 Unbleached Bags of Everyday Fairtrade Tea
- A lively full-flavoured blend from the finest tea gardens in East Africa, Assam and Sri Lanka.
- We're dedicated to creating delicious teas that are beautiful inside and out. We use only the highest quality, natural ingredients, add nothing artificial and strive to improve the welfare of the workers. In fact, we were the UK's first Fairtrade tea. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
- We only work with producers who are striving to improve standards of welfare for workers and their families
- Fairtrade
- Perky to the last
- Great taste 2018
- Natural, fair & delicious
- Plastic-free tea bags
- Pack size: 312g
Information
Ingredients
Black Tea, Tea: Traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100%
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to make a perfect cup of tea
- This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while it's still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.
Number of uses
100 Count
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Clipper,
- c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
- 2 River view,
- The Meadows Business Park,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB,
Return to
- Clipper Customer Information,
- c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
- 2 River view,
- The Meadows Business Park,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB,
- UK.
- www.clipper-teas.com
Net Contents
312g
