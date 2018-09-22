By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato & Basil Stir In Sauce 155G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Tomato & Basil Stir In Sauce 155G
£ 0.90
£0.58/100g
Half of a pot
  • Energy189kJ 45kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato and basil sauce.
  • With rich tomatoes and fragrant basil, just how you'd make at home
  • With rich tomatoes and fragrant basil, just how you'd make at home
  • Pack size: 155g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato (68%), Tomato Purée (14%), Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Basil (1%), Sugar, Lemon Juice From Concentrate, Salt, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

155g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlHalf of a pot (77g)
Energy245kJ / 58kcal189kJ / 45kcal
Fat2.4g1.8g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.7g5.9g
Sugars6.1g4.7g
Fibre0.4g0.3g
Protein1.3g1.0g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice flavour.

4 stars

Nice flavour.

Usually bought next

Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Tesco Classic Green Pesto 190G

£ 0.90
£0.47/100g

Tesco Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 0.53
£1.06/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here