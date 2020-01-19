By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Bolognese Pasta Sauce 500G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Bolognese Pasta Sauce 500G
£ 0.64
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy181kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 145kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar tomato, onion and herb sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks use naturally sweet tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks use naturally sweet tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato (67%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (26%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy145kJ / 34kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat0.7g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate5.4g6.8g
Sugars4.2g5.3g
Fibre0.6g0.8g
Protein1.3g1.6g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very bad. Taste like watery ketchup!

1 stars

Very bad. Taste like watery ketchup!

ready to serve

5 stars

great sauce great flavour will be buying again

