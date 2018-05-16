Tesco Finest Gigli Pasta 250G

- Energy1224kJ 289kcal14%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Dried gigli pasta made from durum wheat semolina.
- Curled bells of slow dried durum wheat pasta with a traditional rough texture created using bronze dies in Gragnano, Italy. This unique shape is perfect for holding thicker sauces.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 5-7 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|720kJ / 170kcal
|1224kJ / 289kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|57.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|6.8g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
