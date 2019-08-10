Tesco Red Lentil Fusilli Pasta Gluten Free 250G

Nice taste
Yucky
I'm sorry, I don't usually write bad reviews, but this had a disgusting texture, and went right in the bin and had to make another lunch.
Pink cardboard
This is pink cardboard
Great tasting pasta. The kids love it and had no idea it was made of lentils.
One of the only gluten free pastas that tastes as good as pasta! Love it!
Great tasting Gluten free pasta that is high protein! Perfect!
Very pleased
Very nice. I enjoyed this. Would buy again definitely.
Quite hard & not what I was expecting
I tried this as an alternative to regular pasta but wasn't very impressed. It was rather tasteless & quite hard - I wont buy it again but would still like to find a suitable alternative