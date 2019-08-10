By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Lentil Fusilli Pasta Gluten Free 250G

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Red Lentil Fusilli Pasta Gluten Free 250G
£ 1.35
£5.40/kg
Per 170g
  • Energy1341kJ 317kcal
    16%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 789kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Dried fusilli pasta made from red lentil flour.
  • Made with red lentils for a slightly sweeter, nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Red Lentil Flour.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 6-8 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Important
Follow the cooking guidelines above closely. Do not exceed stated cooking time.
Time: 6-8 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy789kJ / 186kcal1341kJ / 317kcal
Fat0.7g1.2g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate31.1g52.8g
Sugars0.8g1.3g
Fibre3.2g5.4g
Protein12.3g20.9g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice taste

5 stars

Nice taste

Yucky

1 stars

I'm sorry, I don't usually write bad reviews, but this had a disgusting texture, and went right in the bin and had to make another lunch.

Pink cardboard

1 stars

This is pink cardboard

Great tasting pasta. The kids love it and had no i

5 stars

Great tasting pasta. The kids love it and had no idea it was made of lentils.

One of the only gluten free pastas that tastes as

4 stars

One of the only gluten free pastas that tastes as good as pasta! Love it!

Great tasting Gluten free pasta!

5 stars

Great tasting Gluten free pasta that is high protein! Perfect!

Very pleased

5 stars

Very nice. I enjoyed this. Would buy again definitely.

Quite hard & not what I was expecting

3 stars

I tried this as an alternative to regular pasta but wasn't very impressed. It was rather tasteless & quite hard - I wont buy it again but would still like to find a suitable alternative

Usually bought next

Tesco Brown Rice Fusilli Gluten Free 250G

£ 0.95
£3.80/kg

Tesco Buckwheat Fusilli Pasta 250G

£ 0.95
£3.80/kg

Napolina Gluten Free Organic Chickpea Fusilli 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Tesco Free From Basil Pesto 190G

£ 1.50
£0.79/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here