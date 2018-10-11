By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Brown Rice Fusilli Gluten Free 250G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Brown Rice Fusilli Gluten Free 250G
£ 0.95
£3.80/kg
Per 170g
  • Energy1112kJ 262kcal
    13%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 654kJ / 154kcal

Product Description

  • Dried fusilli pasta made from brown rice.
  • Made with brown rice for an earthy and nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice Flour.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 9 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Important
Follow the cooking guidelines above closely. Do not exceed stated cooking time.
Time: 9 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy654kJ / 154kcal1112kJ / 262kcal
Fat0.7g1.2g
Saturates<0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate32.3g55.0g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre1.7g2.9g
Protein3.8g6.4g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes like I remember pasta to taste, great texture

5 stars

I buy this twice a month

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Spaghetti 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Red Lentil Fusilli Pasta Gluten Free 250G

£ 1.35
£5.40/kg

Tesco Buckwheat Fusilli Pasta 250G

£ 0.95
£3.80/kg

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here