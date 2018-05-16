By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sacla Sun Dried Tomato Pesto 2 Pot 90G

Sacla Sun Dried Tomato Pesto 2 Pot 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • No.2 Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
  • Visit our website for recipe ideas and inspiration. sacla.co.uk
  • Our Italian family has been making Pesto for generations and these little pots of our No. 2 Sun-Dried Tomato recipe make it easy and convenient to add a dash of Italian pizzazz to all your favourite meals.
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Purée, Sunflower Seed Oil, Italian Basil (10%), Sun-Dried Tomatoes (4%), Red Peppers (Sulphites), Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk, Egg), Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (Milk), Carrots, Pine Kernels, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect Italian pizza with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
  • Make a crispy Pesto crumb for cod

Name and address

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

2 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1257kJ/305kcal
Fat 29g
of which Saturates 4.2g
Carbohydrate 5.1g
of which Sugars 4.4g
Fibre 3.7g
Protein 4.0g
Salt 1.2g

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

