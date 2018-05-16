Sacla Sun Dried Tomato Pesto 2 Pot 90G

Product Description
- No.2 Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
- Visit our website for recipe ideas and inspiration. sacla.co.uk
- Our Italian family has been making Pesto for generations and these little pots of our No. 2 Sun-Dried Tomato recipe make it easy and convenient to add a dash of Italian pizzazz to all your favourite meals.
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée, Sunflower Seed Oil, Italian Basil (10%), Sun-Dried Tomatoes (4%), Red Peppers (Sulphites), Cashew Nuts, Grana Padano PDO Cheese (Milk, Egg), Pecorino Romano PDO Cheese (Milk), Carrots, Pine Kernels, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Salt, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Nuts
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect Italian pizza with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
- Make a crispy Pesto crumb for cod
Name and address
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Return to
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
2 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1257kJ/305kcal
|Fat
|29g
|of which Saturates
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|of which Sugars
|4.4g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019