Sette Muri Brindisi Riserva 75Cl

Build up your biceps............
Previous reviews have noted the (heavy) weight of the bottle. This is to keep the wine from escaping as it has long distance runners legs and stamina ! Strong, full of flavour and tannins - Italy in a glass. A good deal when on offer. Well done Tesco - a great find.
A big happy smoothie
This is a full smooth wine 'full of the warm south' ( we are on our 3rd bottle). The only thing to watch out for, first of all, is the weight of the bottle. This lovely wine never disappoints
Very Nice, Very Interesting
A beautiful full flavoured wine with a grape variety that was a nice surprise. The bottle was also a surprise, incredibly heavy, very thick glass? Interesting?
Lovely
What a little beauty this is. Packed full of flavour with a long velvety finish, this went down well at Christmas and I have since bought some more. Very heavy bottle, is this a good indication of what is inside?