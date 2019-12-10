By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sette Muri Brindisi Riserva 75Cl

4.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Sette Muri Brindisi Riserva 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Red Italian Wine
  • The wine is made from 100% Negroamaro, a local grape that produces some of the best wines in the region and known for its rich, spicy character. A deep red colour, with heady aromas of red cherry, black plum and vanilla, the wine has a smooth velvety texture with a long spicy finish.
  • "Sette Muri" is Italian for 'Seven Walls', and here refers to the unique walled paths that line the vineyards of Brindisi, where this wine is from. Situated in Puglia at the end of the famous Roman road, the 'Appian Way', Brindisi is one of the most historic and ancient cities in Europe. The name for the city comes from the Latin word 'Brindisium' meaning 'deer's head', and refers to the unique shape of the strategically important port here.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A deep red colour, with heady aromas of red cherry, black plum and vanilla, the wine has a smooth velvety texture with a long spicy finish

Region of Origin

Puglia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Schenk Italia

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Negroamaro

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are handpicked exclusively from mid to end October. Fermentation takes place under a controlled temperature of 33°C for approx. 20 days to emphasise the structure and aromas. Aged in French oak for 6 months.

History

  • Sette Muri is Italian for 'Seven Walls', and here refers to the unique walled paths that line the vineyards of Brindisi, where this wine is from. The name for the city comes from the Latin word 'Brindisium' meaning 'deer's head', and refers to the unique shape of the strategically important port here.

Regional Information

  • Situated in Puglia at the end of the famous Roman road, the 'Appian Way', Brindisi is one of the most historic and ancient cities in Europe.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Cantine Di Ora,
  • Ora,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • SL1 1QX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Build up your biceps............

4 stars

Previous reviews have noted the (heavy) weight of the bottle. This is to keep the wine from escaping as it has long distance runners legs and stamina ! Strong, full of flavour and tannins - Italy in a glass. A good deal when on offer. Well done Tesco - a great find.

A big happy smoothie

4 stars

This is a full smooth wine 'full of the warm south' ( we are on our 3rd bottle). The only thing to watch out for, first of all, is the weight of the bottle. This lovely wine never disappoints

Very Nice, Very Interesting

5 stars

A beautiful full flavoured wine with a grape variety that was a nice surprise. The bottle was also a surprise, incredibly heavy, very thick glass? Interesting?

Lovely

5 stars

What a little beauty this is. Packed full of flavour with a long velvety finish, this went down well at Christmas and I have since bought some more. Very heavy bottle, is this a good indication of what is inside?

