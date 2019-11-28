By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set

Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set
Product Description

  • Cordon Rosado Gift Set
  • 2 x Milk Chocolate Champagne Truffles - Creamy ganache, made with fresh cream, milk chocolate and Marc de Champagne, encased in a milk chocolate shell.
  • Wine of Spain

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Cocoa Mass, Marc de Champagne (4%), Sorbitol, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains minimum 34% Cocoa Solids, minimum 20% Milk Solids

Allergy Information

  • Cordon Rosado Seco Cava - Contains: Sulphites, This product is produced in an environment that handles Nuts

Tasting Notes

  • Milk Chocolate Champagne Truffles - Creamy ganache, made with fresh cream, milk chocolate and Marc de Champagne, encased in a milk chocolate shell

Alcohol Units

2.4

ABV

12% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.Best before: See base.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2097kJ
-502 kcal
Fat 31.2g
of which saturates 19.6g
Carbohydrate 46.8g
of which sugars 21.7g
Fibre 1.9g
Protein 5.5g
Salt 0.2g

