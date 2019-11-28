Freixenet & Truffles Gift Set

Product Description
- Cordon Rosado Gift Set
- 2 x Milk Chocolate Champagne Truffles - Creamy ganache, made with fresh cream, milk chocolate and Marc de Champagne, encased in a milk chocolate shell.
- Wine of Spain
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Cocoa Mass, Marc de Champagne (4%), Sorbitol, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains minimum 34% Cocoa Solids, minimum 20% Milk Solids
Allergy Information
- Cordon Rosado Seco Cava - Contains: Sulphites, This product is produced in an environment that handles Nuts
Tasting Notes
- Milk Chocolate Champagne Truffles - Creamy ganache, made with fresh cream, milk chocolate and Marc de Champagne, encased in a milk chocolate shell
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
12% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.Best before: See base.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2097kJ
|-
|502 kcal
|Fat
|31.2g
|of which saturates
|19.6g
|Carbohydrate
|46.8g
|of which sugars
|21.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019