Tesco Finest Franciacorta Docg Brut 75Cl

£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

  • Energy365kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Franciacorta DOCG Extra Brut
  • Made using traditional methods at the historic Castel Faglia winery and aged for 18 months, this sparkling shows intense brioche and Citrus flavours with a long dry finish. Perfect to raise a glass and enjoy throughout the meal. Store in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle. Open with care.
  • Wine of Lombardia, Italy
  • Crisp & dry
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Made using the traditional method at the historic Castel Faglia winery and aged for 18 months, this sparkling shows intense brioche and citrus flavours with a long dry finish. Perfect to raise a glass and enjoy throughout the meal.

Region of Origin

Lombardy

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Castel Faglia Srl - Italy

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Castel Faglia Srl - Italy

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • During grape harvest, the grapes undergo a strict selection before being pressed: only the best grape bunches are picked and set in specific crates. In Castel Faglia there are strict rules applied to the pressing procedure: only the must resulting from the very light and soft pressing is kept to produce Franciacorta. When pressing is finished, the must is separated by each field, and following is the alcoholic fermentation in small wooden barrels.

History

  • The company's name originates from the castle of the ancient owner Faglia, set on a hill of morainic origin at 300 metres above sea level, with vine-clad terraces. Thanks to its perfect exposure to the rocky soil and microclimate, a very unique grape is obtained because produced in an environment with incomparable features.

Regional Information

  • The selection of grapes to be used for the production of Franciacorta is of basic importance to Castel Faglia. As a matter of fact Castel Faglia gathers its grapes not from huge vineyards, but from small plots of land farmed as precious little gardens, resulting in the development of grape bunches with different aromatic features. Castel Faglia vineyards, spreading out to about 17 hectares, as a Franciacorta policy, are solely composed of Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco and Pinot Nero vine varieties.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 4 years of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Crafted in Lombardia, Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle. Open with care.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Castel Faglia Srl,
  • 25046 Cazzago San Martino,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy292kJ / 70kcal365kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Do not store at high temperatures or shake the bottle. Open with care.

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Just wonderful

5 stars

Delicious wine, a mile away from the stainless steel tank fermented proseccos that litter our supermarkets these days. A traditional bottle fermentation gives the wine incredible depth of flavour, slightly sweeter than a champagne but with all the sophistication. Excellent value for money, nobody will be dissapointed

Expensive

3 stars

Very disappointed with this wine for the price can get better ones much cheaper in other supermarkets. Light fizz very dry just not worth the money.

Franciacorta

4 stars

This is good Franciacorta, a good example of an excellent sparkling from Lombardy, Italy. Only problem is the consistency - bought about 30 bottles, 2 were undrinkable, 28 very good!

