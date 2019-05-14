Tesco Finest Franciacorta Docg Brut 75Cl

Just wonderful
Delicious wine, a mile away from the stainless steel tank fermented proseccos that litter our supermarkets these days. A traditional bottle fermentation gives the wine incredible depth of flavour, slightly sweeter than a champagne but with all the sophistication. Excellent value for money, nobody will be dissapointed
Expensive
Very disappointed with this wine for the price can get better ones much cheaper in other supermarkets. Light fizz very dry just not worth the money.
Franciacorta
This is good Franciacorta, a good example of an excellent sparkling from Lombardy, Italy. Only problem is the consistency - bought about 30 bottles, 2 were undrinkable, 28 very good!