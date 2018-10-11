By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Iced Finger Buns

Tesco 4 Iced Finger Buns
£ 0.75
£0.19/each
One bun
  • Energy542kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1355kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Finger buns topped with white icing.
  • Hand Finished Topped with icing for a sweet and sticky treat Our finger buns are hand dipped in icing and best enjoyed with a freshly brewed cup of tea
  • Hand Finished sweet, sticky buns iced by hand

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Icing (20%), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

White Icing contains: Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1355kJ / 321kcal542kJ / 128kcal
Fat7.2g2.9g
Saturates3.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate56.9g22.7g
Sugars20.4g8.2g
Fibre1.4g0.6g
Protein6.5g2.6g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

tasty

5 stars

these buns are great. they stay fresh for a couple of days too

