Tesco 4 Iced Finger Buns

tasty
these buns are great. they stay fresh for a couple of days too
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1355kJ / 321kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Icing (20%), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
White Icing contains: Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
4
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1355kJ / 321kcal
|542kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|22.7g
|Sugars
|20.4g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019