We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New York Bakery Bagel Thins The Original 4 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of New York Bakery Bagel Thins The Original 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
Each bagel (approx. 45g) contains
  • Energy517kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1148kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Original Bagel Thins
  • For more great recipes across our bagel thins range, check our website at www.newyorkbakeryco.com
  • For all the latest news and recipe ideas join our Facebook community at www.facebook.com/newyorkbakery
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 122 kcal per bagel thin 517kJ/122kcal
  • Favourite filling, ideal for lunch
  • Soft & chewy for an authentic NY taste
  • A source of fibre
  • Low in fat
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • A source of fibre
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Vegetable Proteins, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Maltodextrins, Starch

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, please see the ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. For Best Before Date: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 bagel (45g)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Distributor address

  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd.,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.

Return to

  • Grupo Bimbo UK Ltd.,
  • Swinton Meadows Industrial Estate,
  • Rotherham,
  • S64 8AB.
  • Contact us via our website at www.newyorkbakeryco.com

Net Contents

4 x Sliced Bagel Thins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Average Bagel Thin
Energy 1148kJ517kJ271kcal122kcal
Fat 1.1g0.5g
(of which saturates) 0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate 55.5g25.0g
(of which sugars) 5.5g2.5g
Fibre 3.3g1.5g
Protein 11.3g5.1g
Salt 0.70g0.31g
1 serving = 1 bagel (45g)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here