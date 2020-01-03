By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pink Diamond 1.26L 42Washes

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pink Diamond 1.26L 42Washes
£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Pink Diamond Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 1.26L
  • Created with perfume experts
  • Tesco Pink Diamond Luxurious Fabric Conditioner Conditions and nourishes, with an indulgent fragrance to delight your senses and leave your clothes feeling beautifully soft.
  • Pack size: 1.26L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Coumarin, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Preservative: Dodecylguanidine Monohydrochloride.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg For large loads 45mlr . 4-5Kg For normal loads 30ml or for extra softness and freshness 45ml. Handwashing 15ml 10L of water. Standard number of washes (42) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Image 1: Fill dispenser using measuring cap. Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Always dilute fabric conditioner when using for handwashing. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.26L e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value, and lovely fragrance

5 stars

Bought this as it was a good price, but also smells divine when out of machine. Shall buy this regularly now and going to try the black pearl next.....

Good value

5 stars

Really like this, lovely smell great price

Usually bought next

Tesco Washing Up Liquid Limited Edition Seasonal 450Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.91/litre

Aldi Price Match

Surf Tropical Lily Washing Capsules 20 Wash

£ 3.00
£0.15/each

Tesco Lemon Washing Up Liquid 740Ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.66
£0.89/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Colour Laundry Capsules 20 Washes 490Ml

£ 3.00
£0.15/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here