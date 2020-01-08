By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fabric Conditioner Black Pearl 1.26L 42 Washes

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.35
£1.08/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco Black Pearl Luxurious Fabric Conditioner
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • For more information see www.detergentinfo.com
  • Created with perfume experts
  • Tesco Black Pearl Luxurious Fabric Conditioner Conditions and nourishes, with an indulgent fragrance to delight your senses and leave your clothes feeling beautifully soft.
  • This product has not been tested on animals
  • Pack size: 1.26L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Coumarin, Preservative: Dodecylguanidine Monohydrochloride.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg For large loads 45ml. 4-5Kg For normal loads 30ml or for extra softness and freshness 45ml. Handwashing 15ml in 10L of water. Standard number of washes 42 is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Fill dispenser using measuring cap. Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Always dilute fabric conditioner when using for handwashing. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Number of uses

42 Washes

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Read label before use. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Contains Isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.26l ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely smell

5 stars

This smells really nice and different from other softeners. Perhaps you need a little more than the more expensive brands, but great value for money.

