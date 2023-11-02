We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Gold Topaz 1.26L 42 Washes

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Gold Topaz 1.26L 42 Washes

4.6(19)
Tesco Golden Topaz Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 1.26LCreated with perfume expertsConditions and nourishes, with an indulgent fragrance to delight your senses and leave your clothes feeling beautifully soft.
Pack size: 1.26L

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Preservative: Dodecylguanidine Monohydrochloride.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

1.26 L

Preparation and Usage

6-7kg for large loads 45ml. 4-5kg for normal loads 30ml or for extra softness and freshness 45ml. Hand-washing 15ml in 10L of water. *Standard number of washes (42) is based on the dosage for normal loads.Fill dispenser using measuring cap. Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Always dilute fabric conditioner when using for hand-washing. Safe for use with septic tanks.Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

