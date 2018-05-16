By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Pack Wooden Hanger

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 10 Pack Wooden Hanger
£ 6.00
£0.60/each
  • - Pack of 10 Wooden Hangers
  • - 360 degree swivel chromed metal hook
  • - H23 x W1.2 x L44.5
  • It has a contoured design to keep shirts, dresses, jackets and pants perfectly wrinkle-free. The notches on top keep garments with shoulder straps hanging neatly in position. The smooth finished texture of the wood protects delicate fabrics from snags. Natural style, to make you a easy life. Don't use for hanging wet garments or fabrics. You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Flocked Hangers 20 Pack

£ 10.00
£0.50/each

Tesco 6 Pack Plastic Silver Hangers

£ 2.00
£0.33/each

Tesco Basics 40 Pack Hangers

£ 4.00
£0.10/each

Minky Smartfit Pearl Active Ibc

£ 8.00
£8.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here