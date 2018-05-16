By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Fruit & Nut Granola 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From Fruit & Nut Granola 350G
£ 2.70
£0.77/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy539kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1796kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted oat clusters made with gluten free oat flakes and rice flour with sultanas and almonds.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Gently honey toasted oats with juicy sultanas, almond and coconut flakes.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (57%), Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Sultanas (6%)[Sultana, Cottonseed Oil], Rice Flour (5%), Almonds (3.5%), Sugar, Honey, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1796kJ / 427kcal539kJ / 128kcal
Fat13.0g3.9g
Saturates2.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate64.9g19.5g
Sugars18.8g5.6g
Fibre6.9g2.1g
Protein9.2g2.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

