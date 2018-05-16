Tesco Free From Fruit & Nut Granola 350G

- Energy539kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars5.6g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1796kJ / 427kcal
Product Description
- Toasted oat clusters made with gluten free oat flakes and rice flour with sultanas and almonds.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Gently honey toasted oats with juicy sultanas, almond and coconut flakes.
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (57%), Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Sultanas (6%)[Sultana, Cottonseed Oil], Rice Flour (5%), Almonds (3.5%), Sugar, Honey, Coconut, Sunflower Seeds, Salt, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.
Produce of
Produced in ----
Number of uses
approx. 11 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1796kJ / 427kcal
|539kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|64.9g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|18.8g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|2.1g
|Protein
|9.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
