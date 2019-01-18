Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter King Size 79G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Candy Centres in Sugar Candy Shells inside a Peanut Butter Crème Covered in a Milk Chocolate Coating.
- Reese's have combined Reese's Pieces and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups together to make Reese's heaven! These Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are packed with the smooth, crunchy Reese's peanut butter we know and love, and have been stuffed with Reese's Pieces too! With every bite you'll get a mouthful of thick Reese's chocolate, Reese's peanut butter and Reese's Pieces! These King Size Big Cups are near twice the size of regular peanut butter cups, meaning there's that much more to enjoy!
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- King Size
- Pack size: 79g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Coating (46%) [Cane Sugar; Skimmed Milk Powder; Cocoa Mass; Cocoa Butter; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, E476], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (38%) [Peanuts; Sugar; Dextrose; Emulsifier; E471; Antioxidants: E319, Citric Acid], Reese's Pieces (15%) [Peanuts Butter Candy Centre {Partially Defatted Peanuts; Sugar*; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Soybean Oil*); Corn Syrup*; Dextrose*; Salt; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*; Flavouring} Candy Shell (Sugar*; Corn Syrup*; Modified Cornstarch; Palm Kernel Oil; Glazing Agents: Resinous Glaze (E904), Carnauba Wax (E903); Artificial Colour (Yellow 5 Lake (E102), Yellow 6 Lake (E110), Red 40 Lake (E129), Blue 1 Lake (E133)}; Whole Milk Powder], Milk Chocolate contains 25% Cocoa Solid & 14% Milk Solids, *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn, Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the USA
Warnings
- E102, E129, E110: may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
- Hershey International,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
- Please send comments within the EU to
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B International,
- P.O. Box 11.
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey.
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
79g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 contains
|Energy
|1987 kJ
|-
|475 kcal
|Fat
|25g
|Of which Saturates
|11.25g
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|Of which Sugars
|30g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|1.4g
Safety information
