Jelly Belly 10 Assorted Mix Bag 28G

Jelly Belly 10 Assorted Mix Bag 28G
£ 0.79
£0.28/10g

Product Description

  • 10 Flavours Jelly Beans
  • Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram
  • Enjoy one at a time or combine flavours for a gourmet treat!
  • Berry Blue, Coconut, Green Apple, Juicy Pear, Lemon, Tangerine, Pomegranate, Strawberry Daiquiri, Tutti-Fruitti, Very Cherry
  • Contents are randomly assorted and may not contain every flavour.
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Acidity Regulators (E325, E330, E331), Strawberry Puree, Flavourings, Lemon Puree, Pear Juice Concentrate, Concentrates of (Apple, Carrot, Spirulina, Black Carrot, Black Currant, Pumpkin), Glazing Agents (E901, E903, E904), Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Coconut, Colours (E100, E150d, E160a, E162, E163ii, E171), Tapioca Dextrin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Importer address

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.

Return to

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ.
  • Tel: 0800 018 4416
  • JellyBelly-UK.com

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1530 kJ/360 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates90 g
of which Sugars 61 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.07 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

