Jelly Belly 10 Assorted Mix Bag 28G

Product Description
- 10 Flavours Jelly Beans
- Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram
- Enjoy one at a time or combine flavours for a gourmet treat!
- Berry Blue, Coconut, Green Apple, Juicy Pear, Lemon, Tangerine, Pomegranate, Strawberry Daiquiri, Tutti-Fruitti, Very Cherry
- Contents are randomly assorted and may not contain every flavour.
- Kosher
- Pack size: 28G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Cornstarch, Acidity Regulators (E325, E330, E331), Strawberry Puree, Flavourings, Lemon Puree, Pear Juice Concentrate, Concentrates of (Apple, Carrot, Spirulina, Black Carrot, Black Currant, Pumpkin), Glazing Agents (E901, E903, E904), Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cherry Juice Concentrate, Coconut, Colours (E100, E150d, E160a, E162, E163ii, E171), Tapioca Dextrin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Importer address
- Best Imports Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL4 0JJ.
Return to
- Best Imports Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL4 0JJ.
- Tel: 0800 018 4416
- JellyBelly-UK.com
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1530 kJ/360 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|90 g
|of which Sugars
|61 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020