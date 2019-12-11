Kallo Organic Vegetable Stock Pot 96G

Product Description
- 4 Organic Concentrated Vegetable Stock Pots
- The stock vegetables,
- That lived on the farm,
- Were cool and laid-back,
- They were placid and calm.
- They liked to stay home,
- And play on their drums,
- But rocked out onstage,
- For their fruit and veg chums
- Certified Carbon Neutral Company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Organic
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 96g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sea Salt, Vegetables* 7% (Celery*, Carrot*, Onion*, Red Pepper*), Sunflower Oil*, Sugar*, Yeast Extract*, Spices* (Garlic*, Lovage*, Turmeric*), Gelling Agents: Agar-Agar, Stabilizer: Xanthan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, *Certified Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Simply stir into your cooking for a naturally enriched flavour. Alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water for a delicious stock. For lighter stock, simply add more water.
- Add taste, nothing else
- Simply stir a Kallo Vegetable Stock Pot into your veg curry - it'll enrich it with a lovely flavour.
Number of uses
Contains 4 x 24g pots
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- 0345 602 1519
- www.kallo.com
Net Contents
96g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy:
|398kJ/96kcal
|Fat:
|6.1g
|of which saturates:
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate:
|7.5g
|of which sugars:
|5.4g
|Protein:
|1.5g
|Salt:
|18.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019