Bisto Traditional Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 350G

- Energy56kJ 13kcal<1%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.34g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Gravy Granules
- To discover more about Bisto and our great range of products visit http://www.bisto.co.uk/
- Aah! The nations favourite.
- Our gravy granules have been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules are a crowd pleaser poured over bangers and mash and perfect with a Sunday roast.
- Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules are quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create delicious homemade meals to enjoy together with friends and family. To make the nations favourite gravy, put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules into a measuring jug - for an extra thick gravy add more Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules at this point. Next, add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules, stir vigorously and continue until you get a smooth gravy. Serve & enjoy tasty Bisto gravy!
- Not only do Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules create a flavoursome and delicious gravy for hearty family mealtimes, but they contain 25% less salt* are also low in fat and sugar. What's more, Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules are suitable for vegetarians.
- At Bisto, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together. Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules can be used in a variety of family favourite meals, from quick mid-week suppers to standout Sunday Roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try adding Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules to a beef & onion pie? Or preparing Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules to pour over chips?
- *contains 25% less than a standard equivalent
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- Just add boiling water
- Low sugar and fat
- Nation's favourite
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
- Low sugar
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (E150c), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Flavourings (contain Barley), Sugar, Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum
Preparation and Usage
- Bisto Reduced Salt Favourite Gravy Granules
- 1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto granules into a measuring jug - for extra thick gravy add more granules at this point.
- 2 Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
- 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get a smooth gravy.
- Serve & Enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 106 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9am - 5pm) (ROI 1800 93 2814)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portions as prepared
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1662kJ
|56kJ
|-
|396kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|10.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|2.1g
|of which Sugars
|25.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.1g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|10.30g
|0.34g
|This pack makes approximately 106 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019