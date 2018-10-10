Tesco Roasted Garlic & Thyme Stock Pots 112G

Delicious
I always buy the Tesco Stockpot’s They are strong and delicious in flavour...
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 43kJ / 10kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Extract (7%), Salt, Garlic (Sulphites) (5%), Onion Powder, White Wine Concentrate (4%)(White Wine, Water, Sulphites), Corn Oil, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Thyme (1%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Garlic Flavouring (contains Sulphites), Parsley, Black Pepper, Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 16 servings
Card. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
4 x 28g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|43kJ / 10kcal
|54kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019