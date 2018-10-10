By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roasted Garlic & Thyme Stock Pots 112G

£ 1.30
£1.17/100g
1/4 of a stockpot
  • Energy54kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 43kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated garlic and thyme stock.
  • WITH WHITE WINE Made with sweet, aromatic garlic for intense flavour.
  • For creamy dishes
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Extract (7%), Salt, Garlic (Sulphites) (5%), Onion Powder, White Wine Concentrate (4%)(White Wine, Water, Sulphites), Corn Oil, Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Tara Gum), Thyme (1%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Garlic Flavouring (contains Sulphites), Parsley, Black Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add directly to your dish.
  • Alternatively, dissolve one cube into 500ml of just boiled water to make a delicious stock.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy43kJ / 10kcal54kJ / 13kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.8g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.8g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

I always buy the Tesco Stockpot’s They are strong and delicious in flavour...

