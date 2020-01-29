Groov-E Boom Buds Bluetooth In-Ear Gun Metal

Well worth the money
I use these when I am out running or walking. I read other poor reviews and differ in opinion they produce good sound quality, easy to use and charge easily and quickly when you need to charge them. Only reason I did not give them 5 stars was sometimes due to the small dimension of my ear canal and the weight of the control unit they do slip out of my ear when I am running. No hassle to slip them back in though. For what I paid these are very good value and good quality
Rubbish - the hiss is almost as loud as the music
Absolute rubbish, I bought them on a whim as I needed some earphones for work. The sound quality is OK but that's assuming you can hear it over the constant hiss and pop that they make. Mine were a sealed pair so not a returned set. They will be going back for a refund ASAP.