By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groov-E Boom Buds Bluetooth In-Ear Gun Metal

2.5(2)Write a review
Groov-E Boom Buds Bluetooth In-Ear Gun Metal
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Bluetooth Connectivity; Secure Fit Earbuds; Ideal for Sports
  • 5 hours Audio Playback; Rechargeable Battery
  • Magnetic Earbuds; Hands-Free Mic; Micro USB Charging Cable
  • - Bluetooth Connectivity
  • - 5 hours Audio Playback
  • - Magnetic Earbuds
  • - Hands-Free Mic
  • - Rechargeable Battery
  • - Ideal for Sports
  • - Secure Fit Earbuds
  • Comfortable in-ear design make these earphones great for listening to music while relaxing. Or simply swap over to the sport buds (included) to use while exercising. The magnetic earbuds allow you to fasten securely around your neck, making it easy to carry, while the metal casing gives the earphones a fashionable and trendy look.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Well worth the money

4 stars

I use these when I am out running or walking. I read other poor reviews and differ in opinion they produce good sound quality, easy to use and charge easily and quickly when you need to charge them. Only reason I did not give them 5 stars was sometimes due to the small dimension of my ear canal and the weight of the control unit they do slip out of my ear when I am running. No hassle to slip them back in though. For what I paid these are very good value and good quality

Rubbish - the hiss is almost as loud as the music

1 stars

Absolute rubbish, I bought them on a whim as I needed some earphones for work. The sound quality is OK but that's assuming you can hear it over the constant hiss and pop that they make. Mine were a sealed pair so not a returned set. They will be going back for a refund ASAP.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here